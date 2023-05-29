First Financial Bancorp. (FFBC) is expecting -21.01% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

May 26, 2023, First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ: FFBC) trading session started at the price of $19.54, that was 0.46% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $19.70 and dropped to $19.19 before settling in for the closing price of $19.57. A 52-week range for FFBC has been $17.99 – $26.72.

Financial Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 11.90% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 7.50%. With a float of $92.93 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $93.73 million.

The firm has a total of 2108 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

First Financial Bancorp. (FFBC) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward First Financial Bancorp. stocks. The insider ownership of First Financial Bancorp. is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 75.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 15, was worth 168,024. In this transaction Director of this company bought 7,634 shares at a rate of $22.01, taking the stock ownership to the 553,665 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 15, when Company’s Director bought 415 for $22.01, making the entire transaction worth $9,134. This insider now owns 85,561 shares in total.

First Financial Bancorp. (FFBC) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.7) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +28.07 while generating a return on equity of 10.12. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.65 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 7.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to 10.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ: FFBC) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what First Financial Bancorp. (FFBC) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.74. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 14.62.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.60, a number that is poised to hit 0.70 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.36 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of First Financial Bancorp. (FFBC)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [First Financial Bancorp., FFBC], we can find that recorded value of 0.23 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.35 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 68.92%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.70.

During the past 100 days, First Financial Bancorp.’s (FFBC) raw stochastic average was set at 19.56%, which indicates a significant decrease from 70.20% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 37.63% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 34.66% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $20.42, while its 200-day Moving Average is $23.07. Now, the first resistance to watch is $19.84. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $20.03. The third major resistance level sits at $20.35. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $19.33, it is likely to go to the next support level at $19.01. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $18.82.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ: FFBC) Key Stats

There are 95,155K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.86 billion. As of now, sales total 774,650 K while income totals 217,610 K. Its latest quarter income was 264,120 K while its last quarter net income were 70,400 K.