Focus Universal Inc. (FCUV) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 350 K

Focus Universal Inc. (NASDAQ: FCUV) on May 26, 2023, started off the session at the price of $1.53, soaring 10.37% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.66 and dropped to $1.47 before settling in for the closing price of $1.50. Within the past 52 weeks, FCUV’s price has moved between $1.49 and $11.00.

Annual sales at Technology sector company slipped by -17.00% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -47.00%. With a float of $26.74 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $67.72 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 25 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -40.59, operating margin of -1472.11, and the pretax margin is -1393.29.

Focus Universal Inc. (FCUV) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Scientific & Technical Instruments industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Focus Universal Inc. is 59.23%, while institutional ownership is 8.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 07, was worth 264,797. In this transaction Director of this company sold 25,903 shares at a rate of $10.22, taking the stock ownership to the 1,546 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 02, when Company’s Director sold 16,150 for $10.21, making the entire transaction worth $164,892. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

Focus Universal Inc. (FCUV) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of -1393.29 while generating a return on equity of -47.19.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -47.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Focus Universal Inc. (NASDAQ: FCUV) Trading Performance Indicators

Focus Universal Inc. (FCUV) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 7.20 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 242.26.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.06

Technical Analysis of Focus Universal Inc. (FCUV)

Focus Universal Inc. (NASDAQ: FCUV) saw its 5-day average volume 0.17 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 92884.0. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 17.30%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.18.

During the past 100 days, Focus Universal Inc.’s (FCUV) raw stochastic average was set at 4.90%, which indicates a significant decrease from 25.71% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 84.14% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 94.05% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.0297, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.8153. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.7167 in the near term. At $1.7833, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.9067. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.5267, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.4033. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.3367.

Focus Universal Inc. (NASDAQ: FCUV) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 96.90 million based on 64,822K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 350 K and income totals -4,930 K. The company made 240 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -1,110 K in sales during its previous quarter.