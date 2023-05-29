Forestar Group Inc. (FOR) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 0.11 million

A new trading day began on May 26, 2023, with Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE: FOR) stock priced at $19.61, up 0.15% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $19.83 and dropped to $19.4401 before settling in for the closing price of $19.71. FOR’s price has ranged from $10.28 to $20.79 over the past 52 weeks.

Real Estate Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 67.80% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 59.60%. With a float of $18.13 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $49.94 million.

The firm has a total of 231 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +22.15, operating margin of +15.99, and the pretax margin is +15.52.

Forestar Group Inc. (FOR) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Real Estate – Development Industry. The insider ownership of Forestar Group Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 36.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 11, was worth 40,238. In this transaction Director of this company sold 2,000 shares at a rate of $20.12, taking the stock ownership to the 7,267 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 19, when Company’s Director sold 3,000 for $15.17, making the entire transaction worth $45,499. This insider now owns 6,678 shares in total.

Forestar Group Inc. (FOR) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of +11.77 while generating a return on equity of 16.16. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 6.44 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 59.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 3.90% during the next five years compared to 104.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE: FOR) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Forestar Group Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.81. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 18.88.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.77, a number that is poised to hit 0.55 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.39 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Forestar Group Inc. (FOR)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Forestar Group Inc., FOR], we can find that recorded value of 0.12 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.11 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 17.58%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.51.

During the past 100 days, Forestar Group Inc.’s (FOR) raw stochastic average was set at 85.16%, which indicates a significant increase from 22.22% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 19.70% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 35.14% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $17.41, while its 200-day Moving Average is $14.60. Now, the first resistance to watch is $19.90. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $20.06. The third major resistance level sits at $20.29. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $19.51, it is likely to go to the next support level at $19.28. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $19.12.

Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE: FOR) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 983.45 million, the company has a total of 49,898K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,519 M while annual income is 178,800 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 301,500 K while its latest quarter income was 26,900 K.