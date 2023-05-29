Fulgent Genetics Inc. (FLGT) is expecting 20.42% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

A new trading day began on May 26, 2023, with Fulgent Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ: FLGT) stock priced at $40.06, down -1.45% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $40.1483 and dropped to $38.50 before settling in for the closing price of $39.92. FLGT’s price has ranged from $28.27 to $65.17 over the past 52 weeks.

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 101.30% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -71.70%. With a float of $19.49 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $29.54 million.

The firm has a total of 1012 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +58.23, operating margin of +29.32, and the pretax margin is +29.73.

Fulgent Genetics Inc. (FLGT) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Diagnostics & Research Industry. The insider ownership of Fulgent Genetics Inc. is 7.40%, while institutional ownership is 46.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 17, was worth 46,810. In this transaction President and COO of this company sold 1,320 shares at a rate of $35.46, taking the stock ownership to the 427,227 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 17, when Company’s CFO and Treasurer sold 1,266 for $35.46, making the entire transaction worth $44,895. This insider now owns 230,293 shares in total.

Fulgent Genetics Inc. (FLGT) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of -$0.22 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +23.17 while generating a return on equity of 11.82. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.34 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -71.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Fulgent Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ: FLGT) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Fulgent Genetics Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 7.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.25. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 28.37.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.90, a number that is poised to hit -0.33 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.93 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Fulgent Genetics Inc. (FLGT)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Fulgent Genetics Inc., FLGT], we can find that recorded value of 0.27 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.22 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 75.00%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.57.

During the past 100 days, Fulgent Genetics Inc.’s (FLGT) raw stochastic average was set at 83.36%, which indicates a significant increase from 74.98% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 41.21% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 52.37% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $32.36, while its 200-day Moving Average is $35.56. Now, the first resistance to watch is $40.16. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $40.98. The third major resistance level sits at $41.81. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $38.51, it is likely to go to the next support level at $37.68. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $36.86.

Fulgent Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ: FLGT) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.19 billion, the company has a total of 29,701K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 618,970 K while annual income is 143,400 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 66,170 K while its latest quarter income was -15,340 K.