FutureFuel Corp. (FF) plunged -0.87 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE: FF) kicked off on May 26, 2023, at the price of $9.22, down -0.87% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.25 and dropped to $9.0076 before settling in for the closing price of $9.20. Over the past 52 weeks, FF has traded in a range of $5.77-$9.78.

A company in the Basic Materials sector has jumped its sales by 7.60% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -42.10%. With a float of $25.89 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $43.76 million.

In an organization with 472 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +13.47, operating margin of +10.58, and the pretax margin is +3.47.

FutureFuel Corp. (FF) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Specialty Chemicals Industry. The insider ownership of FutureFuel Corp. is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 46.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 08, was worth 81,000. In this transaction Director of this company sold 9,000 shares at a rate of $9.00, taking the stock ownership to the 87,950 shares.

FutureFuel Corp. (FF) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of +3.84 while generating a return on equity of 5.32. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -42.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to -8.40% drop over the previous five years of trading.

FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE: FF) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at FutureFuel Corp.’s (FF) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 4.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.94. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 24.55.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.11

Technical Analysis of FutureFuel Corp. (FF)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.18 million. That was inferior than the volume of 0.19 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 42.73%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.26.

During the past 100 days, FutureFuel Corp.’s (FF) raw stochastic average was set at 76.54%, which indicates a significant increase from 68.11% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 41.47% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 34.37% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.96, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.86. However, in the short run, FutureFuel Corp.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $9.24. Second resistance stands at $9.37. The third major resistance level sits at $9.49. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.00, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.88. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $8.76.

FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE: FF) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 402.56 million has total of 43,763K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 396,010 K in contrast with the sum of 15,210 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 74,180 K and last quarter income was 21,080 K.