GAN Limited (GAN) is -2.68% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

On May 26, 2023, GAN Limited (NASDAQ: GAN) opened at $1.40,. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.4693 and dropped to $1.36 before settling in for the closing price of $1.40. Price fluctuations for GAN have ranged from $1.17 to $4.35 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Consumer Cyclical sector company grew by 73.00% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -540.40% at the time writing. With a float of $36.85 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $42.98 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 701 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +55.17, operating margin of -17.12, and the pretax margin is -136.76.

GAN Limited (GAN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Gambling industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of GAN Limited is 4.50%, while institutional ownership is 31.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 01, was worth 12,550. In this transaction Director of this company bought 5,000 shares at a rate of $2.51, taking the stock ownership to the 56,161 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 30, when Company’s President, CEO sold 150,000 for $2.70, making the entire transaction worth $405,705. This insider now owns 1,699,532 shares in total.

GAN Limited (GAN) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted -$3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.12) by -$3.34. This company achieved a net margin of -139.55 while generating a return on equity of -161.35. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.18 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -540.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

GAN Limited (NASDAQ: GAN) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for GAN Limited (GAN). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.45.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -4.50, a number that is poised to hit -0.18 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.32 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of GAN Limited (GAN)

GAN Limited (NASDAQ: GAN) saw its 5-day average volume 0.18 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.26 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 65.25%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.12.

During the past 100 days, GAN Limited’s (GAN) raw stochastic average was set at 17.44%, which indicates a significant decrease from 36.59% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 71.00% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 90.99% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.4396, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.8774. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.4595 in the near term. At $1.5191, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.5688. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.3502, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.3005. The third support level lies at $1.2409 if the price breaches the second support level.

GAN Limited (NASDAQ: GAN) Key Stats

There are currently 44,683K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 62.59 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 141,530 K according to its annual income of -197,500 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 35,130 K and its income totaled 1,500 K.