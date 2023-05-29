Gatos Silver Inc. (GATO) plunged -3.48 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

A new trading day began on May 26, 2023, with Gatos Silver Inc. (NYSE: GATO) stock priced at $4.99, down -3.48% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.99 and dropped to $4.70 before settling in for the closing price of $4.88. GATO’s price has ranged from $2.20 to $7.49 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 15.40%. With a float of $68.51 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $69.16 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 839 workers is very important to gauge.

Gatos Silver Inc. (GATO) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Other Precious Metals & Mining Industry. The insider ownership of Gatos Silver Inc. is 0.83%, while institutional ownership is 83.50%.

Gatos Silver Inc. (GATO) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2021, the company reported earnings of -$0.22 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.27 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 15.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Gatos Silver Inc. (NYSE: GATO) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Gatos Silver Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 7.30. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 33.63.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.32 and is forecasted to reach 0.24 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Gatos Silver Inc. (GATO)

The latest stats from [Gatos Silver Inc., GATO] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.3 million was inferior to 0.46 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 5.74%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.30.

During the past 100 days, Gatos Silver Inc.’s (GATO) raw stochastic average was set at 20.34%, which indicates a significant increase from 0.58% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 40.44% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 63.74% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.91, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.37. Now, the first resistance to watch is $4.90. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $5.09. The third major resistance level sits at $5.19. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.61, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.51. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $4.32.

Gatos Silver Inc. (NYSE: GATO) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 336.29 million, the company has a total of 69,162K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 0 K while annual income is -43,440 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 0 K while its latest quarter income was 1,900 K.