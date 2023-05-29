Genie Energy Ltd. (GNE) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 315,540 K

Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE: GNE) kicked off on May 26, 2023, at the price of $15.20, up 4.35% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $15.66 and dropped to $15.06 before settling in for the closing price of $14.94. Over the past 52 weeks, GNE has traded in a range of $7.29-$16.86.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 249.40%. With a float of $20.84 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $25.33 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 172 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +11.78, operating margin of -11.98, and the pretax margin is +24.57.

Genie Energy Ltd. (GNE) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Utilities – Regulated Electric Industry. The insider ownership of Genie Energy Ltd. is 3.50%, while institutional ownership is 26.30%.

Genie Energy Ltd. (GNE) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2019, the organization reported $0 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.18) by -$0.18. This company achieved a net margin of +18.18 while generating a return on equity of 36.96. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 249.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE: GNE) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Genie Energy Ltd.’s (GNE) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.16.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.78

Technical Analysis of Genie Energy Ltd. (GNE)

The latest stats from [Genie Energy Ltd., GNE] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.15 million was superior to 0.11 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 25.38%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.73.

During the past 100 days, Genie Energy Ltd.’s (GNE) raw stochastic average was set at 85.20%, which indicates a significant increase from 60.13% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 50.95% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 63.50% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $14.59, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.38. Now, the first resistance to watch is $15.81. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $16.04. The third major resistance level sits at $16.41. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $15.21, it is likely to go to the next support level at $14.84. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $14.61.

Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE: GNE) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 388.66 million has total of 26,013K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 315,540 K in contrast with the sum of 87,810 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 105,280 K and last quarter income was 14,430 K.