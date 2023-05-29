Hagerty Inc. (HGTY) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -10.69% last month.

Hagerty Inc. (NYSE: HGTY) on May 26, 2023, started off the session at the price of $8.97, plunging -2.34% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $8.97 and dropped to $8.57 before settling in for the closing price of $8.98. Within the past 52 weeks, HGTY’s price has moved between $7.72 and $13.58.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 116.90%. With a float of $74.11 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $83.23 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 1866 employees.

Hagerty Inc. (HGTY) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Insurance – Property & Casualty industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Hagerty Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 85.10%.

Hagerty Inc. (HGTY) Latest Financial update

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.25) by $0.22. This company achieved a net margin of +3.87. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 116.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Hagerty Inc. (NYSE: HGTY) Trading Performance Indicators

Hagerty Inc. (HGTY) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.45.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.01, a number that is poised to hit 0.02 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.06 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Hagerty Inc. (HGTY)

Hagerty Inc. (NYSE: HGTY) saw its 5-day average volume 80700.0, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.11 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 45.57%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.29.

During the past 100 days, Hagerty Inc.’s (HGTY) raw stochastic average was set at 35.29%, which indicates a significant increase from 14.48% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 35.36% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 38.16% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.00, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.37. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $8.97 in the near term. At $9.17, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $9.37. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.57, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.37. The third support level lies at $8.17 if the price breaches the second support level.

Hagerty Inc. (NYSE: HGTY) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 3.01 billion based on 335,415K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 787,590 K and income totals 32,080 K. The company made 218,350 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -2,100 K in sales during its previous quarter.