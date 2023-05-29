Hallador Energy Company (HNRG) posted a -2.76% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

Hallador Energy Company (NASDAQ: HNRG) kicked off on May 26, 2023, at the price of $8.40, down -3.46% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $8.50 and dropped to $8.10 before settling in for the closing price of $8.39. Over the past 52 weeks, HNRG has traded in a range of $4.35-$11.57.

Energy Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 5.90% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 551.60%. With a float of $24.65 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $32.98 million.

The firm has a total of 980 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +11.38, operating margin of +6.77, and the pretax margin is +5.58.

Hallador Energy Company (HNRG) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Thermal Coal Industry. The insider ownership of Hallador Energy Company is 1.50%, while institutional ownership is 44.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 13, was worth 134,002. In this transaction Director of this company sold 14,810 shares at a rate of $9.05, taking the stock ownership to the 1,978,726 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 11, when Company’s Director sold 16,356 for $9.58, making the entire transaction worth $156,630. This insider now owns 1,993,536 shares in total.

Hallador Energy Company (HNRG) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.16) by $0.45. This company achieved a net margin of +5.09 while generating a return on equity of 9.11. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.56 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 551.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Hallador Energy Company (NASDAQ: HNRG) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Hallador Energy Company’s (HNRG) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.57.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.34, a number that is poised to hit 0.31 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.20 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Hallador Energy Company (HNRG)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Hallador Energy Company, HNRG], we can find that recorded value of 0.19 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.19 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 21.98%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.44.

During the past 100 days, Hallador Energy Company’s (HNRG) raw stochastic average was set at 35.86%, which indicates a significant increase from 1.92% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 72.32% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 59.82% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.62, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.05. Now, the first resistance to watch is $8.37. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $8.63. The third major resistance level sits at $8.77. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.97, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.83. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $7.57.

Hallador Energy Company (NASDAQ: HNRG) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 277.99 million has total of 33,137K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 361,990 K in contrast with the sum of 18,110 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 188,330 K and last quarter income was 22,050 K.