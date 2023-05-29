Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (HEPA) last year’s performance of -24.09% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

May 26, 2023, Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: HEPA) trading session started at the price of $11.51, that was -7.22% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $12.08 and dropped to $10.70 before settling in for the closing price of $11.64. A 52-week range for HEPA has been $5.20 – $23.85.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -27.80%. With a float of $3.81 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $3.81 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 25 employees.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (HEPA) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$3.48 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$3.6) by $0.12. This company achieved a return on equity of -59.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -2.81 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -27.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: HEPA) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (HEPA) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 4.70.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -9.77, a number that is poised to hit -3.32 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -9.52 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (HEPA)

Looking closely at Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: HEPA), its last 5-days average volume was 4.0 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.23 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 40.29%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.19.

During the past 100 days, Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (HEPA) raw stochastic average was set at 26.76%, which indicates a significant decrease from 31.58% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 406.94% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 193.61% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $13.21, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.99. However, in the short run, Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $11.69. Second resistance stands at $12.57. The third major resistance level sits at $13.07. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.31, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.81. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $8.93.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: HEPA) Key Stats

There are 3,812K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 41.16 million. As of now, sales total 0 K while income totals -42,200 K. Its latest quarter income was 0 K while its last quarter net income were -13,260 K.