Heritage Commerce Corp (HTBK) is expecting -36.63% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ: HTBK) on May 26, 2023, started off the session at the price of $7.45, soaring 3.77% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.71 and dropped to $7.41 before settling in for the closing price of $7.42. Within the past 52 weeks, HTBK’s price has moved between $6.69 and $14.87.

Financial Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 12.00% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 38.60%. With a float of $58.37 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $60.91 million.

The firm has a total of 339 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Heritage Commerce Corp (HTBK) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Banks – Regional industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Heritage Commerce Corp is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 73.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 05, was worth 36,844. In this transaction Director of this company bought 5,000 shares at a rate of $7.37, taking the stock ownership to the 44,344 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 02, when Company’s Director bought 10,000 for $7.61, making the entire transaction worth $76,083. This insider now owns 39,344 shares in total.

Heritage Commerce Corp (HTBK) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.3) by $0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.29 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 38.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.00% during the next five years compared to 6.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ: HTBK) Trading Performance Indicators

Heritage Commerce Corp (HTBK) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.20. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 8.92.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.19, a number that is poised to hit 0.29 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.13 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Heritage Commerce Corp (HTBK)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Heritage Commerce Corp, HTBK], we can find that recorded value of 0.39 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.35 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 59.69%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.38.

During the past 100 days, Heritage Commerce Corp’s (HTBK) raw stochastic average was set at 15.26%, which indicates a significant decrease from 77.50% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 47.13% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 58.52% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.94, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.39. Now, the first resistance to watch is $7.80. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $7.91. The third major resistance level sits at $8.10. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.50, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.31. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $7.20.

Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ: HTBK) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 452.37 million based on 60,970K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 198,940 K and income totals 66,560 K. The company made 59,040 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 18,920 K in sales during its previous quarter.