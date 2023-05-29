Hilltop Holdings Inc. (HTH) is expecting -7.51% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

A new trading day began on May 26, 2023, with Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HTH) stock priced at $30.12, up 2.12% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $30.81 and dropped to $29.88 before settling in for the closing price of $30.14. HTH’s price has ranged from $24.18 to $34.87 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Financial sector was 3.10%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -65.30%. With a float of $45.44 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $64.90 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 4120 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (HTH) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Banks – Regional Industry. The insider ownership of Hilltop Holdings Inc. is 2.30%, while institutional ownership is 57.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 16, was worth 46,528. In this transaction Director of this company sold 1,500 shares at a rate of $31.02, taking the stock ownership to the 9,500 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 08, when Company’s Director sold 20,999 for $32.09, making the entire transaction worth $673,787. This insider now owns 579,136 shares in total.

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (HTH) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of $0.4 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +8.85 while generating a return on equity of 4.96. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.48 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -65.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 15.00% during the next five years compared to 8.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HTH) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.96. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 3.06.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.74, a number that is poised to hit 0.41 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.68 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (HTH)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.37 million, its volume of 0.26 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 19.78%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.99.

During the past 100 days, Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s (HTH) raw stochastic average was set at 45.06%, which indicates a significant increase from 41.63% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 24.95% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 34.71% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $29.99, while its 200-day Moving Average is $29.45. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $31.10 in the near term. At $31.42, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $32.03. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $30.17, it is likely to go to the next support level at $29.56. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $29.24.

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HTH) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.96 billion, the company has a total of 65,024K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,424 M while annual income is 113,130 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 353,920 K while its latest quarter income was 25,800 K.