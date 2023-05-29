HUBG (Hub Group Inc.) dropped -0.36 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

A new trading day began on May 26, 2023, with Hub Group Inc. (NASDAQ: HUBG) stock priced at $74.67, down -0.36% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $74.85 and dropped to $73.87 before settling in for the closing price of $74.67. HUBG’s price has ranged from $66.50 to $104.67 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Industrials Sector giant was 11.30%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 110.20%. With a float of $31.95 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $32.55 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 5900 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +10.84, operating margin of +8.95, and the pretax margin is +8.76.

Hub Group Inc. (HUBG) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Integrated Freight & Logistics Industry. The insider ownership of Hub Group Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 95.79%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 11, was worth 428,000. In this transaction Director of this company bought 5,000 shares at a rate of $85.60, taking the stock ownership to the 7,132 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 09, when Company’s Chairman & CEO bought 141,561 for $104.99, making the entire transaction worth $14,862,489. This insider now owns 141,561 shares in total.

Hub Group Inc. (HUBG) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of $1.88 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +6.68 while generating a return on equity of 24.28. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.5 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 110.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -9.10% during the next five years compared to 51.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Hub Group Inc. (NASDAQ: HUBG) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Hub Group Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.48. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 9.87.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 9.93, a number that is poised to hit 1.43 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 7.17 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Hub Group Inc. (HUBG)

Looking closely at Hub Group Inc. (NASDAQ: HUBG), its last 5-days average volume was 0.24 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.22 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 54.34%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.03.

During the past 100 days, Hub Group Inc.’s (HUBG) raw stochastic average was set at 8.16%, which indicates a significant decrease from 61.42% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 19.63% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 32.36% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $78.33, while its 200-day Moving Average is $80.80. However, in the short run, Hub Group Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $74.88. Second resistance stands at $75.35. The third major resistance level sits at $75.86. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $73.90, it is likely to go to the next support level at $73.39. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $72.92.

Hub Group Inc. (NASDAQ: HUBG) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 2.49 billion, the company has a total of 33,349K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 5,340 M while annual income is 356,950 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,152 M while its latest quarter income was 61,780 K.