iBio Inc. (IBIO) with a beta value of -3.20 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

A new trading day began on May 26, 2023, with iBio Inc. (AMEX: IBIO) stock priced at $0.78, down -4.81% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.79 and dropped to $0.74 before settling in for the closing price of $0.79. IBIO’s price has ranged from $0.36 to $16.51 over the past 52 weeks.

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 43.30% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -92.70%. With a float of $8.78 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $13.18 million.

The firm has a total of 105 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -43.01, operating margin of -2085.19, and the pretax margin is -2110.95.

iBio Inc. (IBIO) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of iBio Inc. is 1.80%, while institutional ownership is 10.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 22, was worth 3,910. In this transaction the insider of this company sold 4,182 shares at a rate of $0.94, taking the stock ownership to the 257,595 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 24, when Company’s insider sold 4,382 for $1.20, making the entire transaction worth $5,258. This insider now owns 261,777 shares in total.

iBio Inc. (IBIO) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of -$2.05 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -2110.91 while generating a return on equity of -58.47. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.54 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -92.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

iBio Inc. (AMEX: IBIO) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are iBio Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 26.66.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -4.36, a number that is poised to hit -3.42 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -2.40 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of iBio Inc. (IBIO)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [iBio Inc., IBIO], we can find that recorded value of 0.21 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 2.28 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 7.17%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.08.

During the past 100 days, iBio Inc.’s (IBIO) raw stochastic average was set at 10.93%, which indicates a significant increase from 3.33% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 46.92% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 187.77% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.3299, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.4626. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.7833. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.8147. The third major resistance level sits at $0.8363. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.7303, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.7087. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.6773.

iBio Inc. (AMEX: IBIO) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 13.30 million, the company has a total of 16,798K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 2,380 K while annual income is -50,300 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 0 K while its latest quarter income was -7,290 K.