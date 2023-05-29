IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (IDYA) is 28.67% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: IDYA) on May 26, 2023, started off the session at the price of $21.65, soaring 2.73% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $22.405 and dropped to $21.54 before settling in for the closing price of $21.63. Within the past 52 weeks, IDYA’s price has moved between $9.00 and $23.08.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -0.30%. With a float of $47.23 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $48.37 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 107 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +95.87, operating margin of -122.72, and the pretax margin is -115.17.

IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (IDYA) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Biotechnology industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. is 1.72%, while institutional ownership is 94.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 22, was worth 11,500. In this transaction Chief Legal Officer of this company sold 500 shares at a rate of $23.00, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares.

IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (IDYA) Latest Financial update

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.55) by $0.06. This company achieved a net margin of -115.17 while generating a return on equity of -18.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.52 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -0.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: IDYA) Trading Performance Indicators

IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (IDYA) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 11.50 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 26.09.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.52, a number that is poised to hit -0.56 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -2.56 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (IDYA)

The latest stats from [IDEAYA Biosciences Inc., IDYA] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.56 million was superior to 0.56 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 59.02%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.06.

During the past 100 days, IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.’s (IDYA) raw stochastic average was set at 91.22%, which indicates a significant increase from 78.87% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 66.87% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 71.00% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $17.40, while its 200-day Moving Average is $16.08. Now, the first resistance to watch is $22.57. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $22.92. The third major resistance level sits at $23.43. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $21.70, it is likely to go to the next support level at $21.19. The third support level lies at $20.84 if the price breaches the second support level.

IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: IDYA) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.24 billion based on 57,290K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 50,930 K and income totals -58,660 K. The company made 7,880 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -23,640 K in sales during its previous quarter.