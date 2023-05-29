IGC Pharma Inc. (IGC) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of -7.41%

A new trading day began on May 26, 2023, with IGC Pharma Inc. (AMEX: IGC) stock priced at $0.30, down -4.42% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.32 and dropped to $0.29 before settling in for the closing price of $0.31. IGC’s price has ranged from $0.28 to $0.84 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company slipped by -7.30% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -43.10%. With a float of $43.98 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $53.06 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 52 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -109.07, operating margin of -3886.15, and the pretax margin is -3782.37.

IGC Pharma Inc. (IGC) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of IGC Pharma Inc. is 17.12%, while institutional ownership is 5.80%.

IGC Pharma Inc. (IGC) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -3782.37 while generating a return on equity of -52.97. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -43.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

IGC Pharma Inc. (AMEX: IGC) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are IGC Pharma Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 4.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 18.35.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.27

Technical Analysis of IGC Pharma Inc. (IGC)

IGC Pharma Inc. (AMEX: IGC) saw its 5-day average volume 0.13 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.13 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 23.25%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.02.

During the past 100 days, IGC Pharma Inc.’s (IGC) raw stochastic average was set at 11.02%, which indicates a significant increase from 3.92% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 45.01% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 47.53% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.3361, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.4058. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.3122 in the near term. At $0.3282, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.3374. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2870, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2778. The third support level lies at $0.2618 if the price breaches the second support level.

IGC Pharma Inc. (AMEX: IGC) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 16.52 million, the company has a total of 53,077K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 400 K while annual income is -15,020 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 330 K while its latest quarter income was -2,250 K.