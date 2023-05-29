iMedia Brands Inc. (IMBI) volume exceeds 0.14 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

A new trading day began on May 26, 2023, with iMedia Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: IMBI) stock priced at $0.2305, down -6.09% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.2389 and dropped to $0.211 before settling in for the closing price of $0.23. IMBI’s price has ranged from $0.17 to $2.20 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Consumer Cyclical Sector giant was -3.70%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 7.70%. With a float of $24.74 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $29.42 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 1096 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +32.01, operating margin of -7.76, and the pretax margin is -12.93.

iMedia Brands Inc. (IMBI) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Specialty Retail Industry. The insider ownership of iMedia Brands Inc. is 14.45%, while institutional ownership is 21.10%.

iMedia Brands Inc. (IMBI) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 1/30/2023, the company reported earnings of -$0.82 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -12.86 while generating a return on equity of -166.79. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.36 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 7.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 30.00% during the next five years compared to 4.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

iMedia Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: IMBI) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are iMedia Brands Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.01.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.57, a number that is poised to hit -0.56 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.68 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of iMedia Brands Inc. (IMBI)

Looking closely at iMedia Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: IMBI), its last 5-days average volume was 0.12 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.4 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 59.01%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.05.

During the past 100 days, iMedia Brands Inc.’s (IMBI) raw stochastic average was set at 4.47%, which indicates a significant decrease from 16.46% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 309.78% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 177.06% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.3432, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.6281. However, in the short run, iMedia Brands Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.2329. Second resistance stands at $0.2499. The third major resistance level sits at $0.2608. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2050, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1941. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.1771.

iMedia Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: IMBI) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 6.70 million, the company has a total of 28,917K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 544,560 K while annual income is -70,050 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 133,510 K while its latest quarter income was -24,160 K.