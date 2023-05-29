Immix Biopharma Inc. (IMMX) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -23.91% last month.

On May 26, 2023, Immix Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: IMMX) opened at $1.45, higher 9.37% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.7601 and dropped to $1.40 before settling in for the closing price of $1.60. Price fluctuations for IMMX have ranged from $0.68 to $3.45 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 82.50% at the time writing. With a float of $6.34 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $13.90 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 9 workers is very important to gauge.

Immix Biopharma Inc. (IMMX) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Immix Biopharma Inc. is 13.60%, while institutional ownership is 2.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 14, was worth 5,225. In this transaction CEO and Chairman of this company bought 5,200 shares at a rate of $1.00, taking the stock ownership to the 907,700 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 14, when Company’s CFO bought 5,200 for $0.94, making the entire transaction worth $4,888. This insider now owns 81,316 shares in total.

Immix Biopharma Inc. (IMMX) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted -$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.14) by -$0.04. This company achieved a return on equity of -52.84. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.19 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 82.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Immix Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: IMMX) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Immix Biopharma Inc. (IMMX). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 8.80.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.67, a number that is poised to hit -0.17 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.72 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Immix Biopharma Inc. (IMMX)

The latest stats from [Immix Biopharma Inc., IMMX] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.21 million was superior to 0.27 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 29.82%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.26.

During the past 100 days, Immix Biopharma Inc.’s (IMMX) raw stochastic average was set at 18.52%, which indicates a significant decrease from 28.23% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 102.02% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 109.08% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.9702, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.8306. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.8734. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.9968. The third major resistance level sits at $2.2335. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.5133, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.2766. The third support level lies at $1.1532 if the price breaches the second support level.

Immix Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: IMMX) Key Stats

There are currently 15,033K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 24.10 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 0 K according to its annual income of -8,230 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 0 K and its income totaled -2,480 K.