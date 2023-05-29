Inogen Inc. (INGN) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of 0.00%

Inogen Inc. (NASDAQ: INGN) kicked off on May 26, 2023, at the price of $10.80, up 2.59% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $11.17 and dropped to $10.79 before settling in for the closing price of $10.83. Over the past 52 weeks, INGN has traded in a range of $10.57-$32.01.

A company in the Healthcare sector has jumped its sales by 8.60% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -55.00%. With a float of $22.53 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $23.01 million.

In an organization with 1026 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +43.46, operating margin of -4.52, and the pretax margin is -22.07.

Inogen Inc. (INGN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Medical Devices Industry. The insider ownership of Inogen Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 96.41%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 01, was worth 44,380. In this transaction EVP, Chief Technology Officer of this company sold 1,576 shares at a rate of $28.16, taking the stock ownership to the 1,499 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 01, when Company’s EVP, Gen. Counsel & Secretary sold 1,145 for $28.16, making the entire transaction worth $32,243. This insider now owns 1,161 shares in total.

Inogen Inc. (INGN) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported -$0.88 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.81) by -$0.07. This company achieved a net margin of -22.21 while generating a return on equity of -25.10. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.4 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -55.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Inogen Inc. (NASDAQ: INGN) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Inogen Inc.’s (INGN) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 3.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.68.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.92, a number that is poised to hit -0.56 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.33 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Inogen Inc. (INGN)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.14 million. That was inferior than the volume of 0.26 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 45.28%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.53.

During the past 100 days, Inogen Inc.’s (INGN) raw stochastic average was set at 3.47%, which indicates a significant decrease from 45.77% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 36.76% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 75.32% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $12.34, while its 200-day Moving Average is $20.12. However, in the short run, Inogen Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $11.26. Second resistance stands at $11.40. The third major resistance level sits at $11.64. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.88, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.64. The third support level lies at $10.50 if the price breaches the second support level.

Inogen Inc. (NASDAQ: INGN) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 250.42 million has total of 23,121K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 377,240 K in contrast with the sum of -83,770 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 72,160 K and last quarter income was -20,350 K.