Integrated Media Technology Limited (IMTE) is 12.65% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ: IMTE) on May 26, 2023, started off the session at the price of $0.5425, plunging -5.25% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.5425 and dropped to $0.48 before settling in for the closing price of $0.54. Within the past 52 weeks, IMTE’s price has moved between $0.33 and $13.11.

Annual sales at Technology sector company slipped by -28.30% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -10.60%. With a float of $17.67 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $18.90 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 15 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -562.19, operating margin of -2291.35, and the pretax margin is -2570.13.

Integrated Media Technology Limited (IMTE) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Electronic Components industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Integrated Media Technology Limited is 14.75%, while institutional ownership is 2.70%.

Integrated Media Technology Limited (IMTE) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -2394.71 while generating a return on equity of -47.82.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -10.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ: IMTE) Trading Performance Indicators

Integrated Media Technology Limited (IMTE) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 2.30 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 16.00.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.45

Technical Analysis of Integrated Media Technology Limited (IMTE)

Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ: IMTE) saw its 5-day average volume 79300.0, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.15 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 41.21%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.05.

During the past 100 days, Integrated Media Technology Limited’s (IMTE) raw stochastic average was set at 32.30%, which indicates a significant increase from 25.93% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 101.08% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 72.10% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.4562, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.7306. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.5443 in the near term. At $0.5747, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.6068. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.4818, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.4497. The third support level lies at $0.4193 if the price breaches the second support level.

Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ: IMTE) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 11.20 million based on 9,329K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 370 K and income totals -8,760 K.