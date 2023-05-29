Investors finally get a glimpse of Aris Water Solutions Inc. (ARIS) volume hitting the figure of 0.12 million.

Aris Water Solutions Inc. (NYSE: ARIS) kicked off on May 26, 2023, at the price of $9.42, up 2.12% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.63 and dropped to $9.38 before settling in for the closing price of $9.43. Over the past 52 weeks, ARIS has traded in a range of $6.69-$23.58.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 154.00%. With a float of $25.57 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $29.93 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 196 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +35.51, operating margin of +21.17, and the pretax margin is +1.66.

Aris Water Solutions Inc. (ARIS) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Utilities – Regulated Water Industry. The insider ownership of Aris Water Solutions Inc. is 4.10%, while institutional ownership is 88.60%.

Aris Water Solutions Inc. (ARIS) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.1) by $0.07. This company achieved a net margin of +0.53 while generating a return on equity of 0.65. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 154.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Aris Water Solutions Inc. (NYSE: ARIS) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Aris Water Solutions Inc.’s (ARIS) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.59.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.27, a number that is poised to hit 0.13 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.96 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Aris Water Solutions Inc. (ARIS)

The latest stats from [Aris Water Solutions Inc., ARIS] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.18 million was inferior to 0.27 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 64.56%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.44.

During the past 100 days, Aris Water Solutions Inc.’s (ARIS) raw stochastic average was set at 28.90%, which indicates a significant decrease from 82.51% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 96.83% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 68.10% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.11, while its 200-day Moving Average is $13.30. Now, the first resistance to watch is $9.71. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $9.80. The third major resistance level sits at $9.96. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.46, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.30. The third support level lies at $9.21 if the price breaches the second support level.

Aris Water Solutions Inc. (NYSE: ARIS) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 543.42 million has total of 57,627K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 321,000 K in contrast with the sum of 1,700 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 91,570 K and last quarter income was 3,380 K.