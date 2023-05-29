Investors finally get a glimpse of Donaldson Company Inc. (DCI) volume hitting the figure of 0.32 million.

On May 26, 2023, Donaldson Company Inc. (NYSE: DCI) opened at $63.68, higher 1.69% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $64.52 and dropped to $63.42 before settling in for the closing price of $63.37. Price fluctuations for DCI have ranged from $46.00 to $66.96 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Industrials sector has jumped its sales by 6.90% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 18.80% at the time writing. With a float of $121.16 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $121.70 million.

In an organization with 14000 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +32.31, operating margin of +13.52, and the pretax margin is +13.26.

Donaldson Company Inc. (DCI) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Specialty Industrial Machinery industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Donaldson Company Inc. is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 82.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 11, was worth 199,953. In this transaction Director of this company bought 3,186 shares at a rate of $62.76, taking the stock ownership to the 7,872 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 02, when Company’s Director sold 10,800 for $66.08, making the entire transaction worth $713,664. This insider now owns 14,378 shares in total.

Donaldson Company Inc. (DCI) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 1/30/2023, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.74) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +10.06 while generating a return on equity of 29.32. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.81 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 18.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to 8.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Donaldson Company Inc. (NYSE: DCI) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Donaldson Company Inc. (DCI). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.25. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 44.63.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.88, a number that is poised to hit 0.74 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.19 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Donaldson Company Inc. (DCI)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.37 million. That was inferior than the volume of 0.41 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 43.19%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.09.

During the past 100 days, Donaldson Company Inc.’s (DCI) raw stochastic average was set at 71.17%, which indicates a significant decrease from 82.61% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 14.88% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 20.73% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $63.57, while its 200-day Moving Average is $59.41. However, in the short run, Donaldson Company Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $64.83. Second resistance stands at $65.23. The third major resistance level sits at $65.93. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $63.73, it is likely to go to the next support level at $63.03. The third support level lies at $62.63 if the price breaches the second support level.

Donaldson Company Inc. (NYSE: DCI) Key Stats

There are currently 121,276K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 7.69 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 3,307 M according to its annual income of 332,800 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 828,300 K and its income totaled 86,000 K.