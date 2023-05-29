Investors finally get a glimpse of Grand Canyon Education Inc. (LOPE) volume hitting the figure of 0.12 million.

On May 26, 2023, Grand Canyon Education Inc. (NASDAQ: LOPE) opened at $106.33, lower -0.40% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $107.4374 and dropped to $106.02 before settling in for the closing price of $106.54. Price fluctuations for LOPE have ranged from $78.37 to $124.53 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Consumer Defensive sector company slipped by -1.30% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -3.30% at the time writing. With a float of $30.38 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $30.46 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 5500 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +52.57, operating margin of +26.06, and the pretax margin is +26.35.

Grand Canyon Education Inc. (LOPE) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Education & Training Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Grand Canyon Education Inc. is 2.01%, while institutional ownership is 98.86%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 23, was worth 273,825. In this transaction Director of this company sold 2,500 shares at a rate of $109.53, taking the stock ownership to the 15,493 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 05, when Company’s Chief Information Officer sold 1,500 for $112.59, making the entire transaction worth $168,885. This insider now owns 8,550 shares in total.

Grand Canyon Education Inc. (LOPE) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of +20.26 while generating a return on equity of 21.95. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 20.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -3.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Grand Canyon Education Inc. (NASDAQ: LOPE) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Grand Canyon Education Inc. (LOPE). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.57. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 18.60.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 6.01, a number that is poised to hit 0.89 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 7.22 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Grand Canyon Education Inc. (LOPE)

Grand Canyon Education Inc. (NASDAQ: LOPE) saw its 5-day average volume 0.13 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.19 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 6.22%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.25.

During the past 100 days, Grand Canyon Education Inc.’s (LOPE) raw stochastic average was set at 0.49%, which indicates a significant decrease from 1.28% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 16.21% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 19.91% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $112.95, while its 200-day Moving Average is $103.42. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $107.02 in the near term. At $107.94, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $108.44. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $105.61, it is likely to go to the next support level at $105.11. The third support level lies at $104.19 if the price breaches the second support level.

Grand Canyon Education Inc. (NASDAQ: LOPE) Key Stats

There are currently 30,726K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 3.27 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 911,310 K according to its annual income of 184,680 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 250,130 K and its income totaled 59,560 K.