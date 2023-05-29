Investors finally get a glimpse of MSC Industrial Direct Co. Inc. (MSM) volume hitting the figure of 0.31 million.

A new trading day began on May 26, 2023, with MSC Industrial Direct Co. Inc. (NYSE: MSM) stock priced at $91.38, up 1.34% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $92.75 and dropped to $91.165 before settling in for the closing price of $91.19. MSM’s price has ranged from $71.32 to $94.07 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Industrials sector company grew by 5.00% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 56.80%. With a float of $45.76 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $55.88 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 6765 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +42.21, operating margin of +12.87, and the pretax margin is +12.22.

MSC Industrial Direct Co. Inc. (MSM) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Industrial Distribution Industry. The insider ownership of MSC Industrial Direct Co. Inc. is 1.60%, while institutional ownership is 91.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 02, was worth 586,189. In this transaction SVP, Sales & Customer Success of this company sold 6,442 shares at a rate of $90.99, taking the stock ownership to the 10,716 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 07, when Company’s EVP, Chief Supply Chain sold 885 for $88.00, making the entire transaction worth $77,880. This insider now owns 4,938 shares in total.

MSC Industrial Direct Co. Inc. (MSM) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 2/27/2023, the company reported earnings of $1.45 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +9.20 while generating a return on equity of 27.17. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.61 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 56.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.12% during the next five years compared to 8.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

MSC Industrial Direct Co. Inc. (NYSE: MSM) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are MSC Industrial Direct Co. Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.31. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 9.62.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 6.50, a number that is poised to hit 1.75 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.34 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of MSC Industrial Direct Co. Inc. (MSM)

MSC Industrial Direct Co. Inc. (NYSE: MSM) saw its 5-day average volume 0.33 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.36 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 37.31%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.53.

During the past 100 days, MSC Industrial Direct Co. Inc.’s (MSM) raw stochastic average was set at 90.44%, which indicates a significant increase from 67.45% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 15.37% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 22.65% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $87.91, while its 200-day Moving Average is $83.18. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $93.05 in the near term. At $93.69, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $94.64. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $91.47, it is likely to go to the next support level at $90.52. The third support level lies at $89.88 if the price breaches the second support level.

MSC Industrial Direct Co. Inc. (NYSE: MSM) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 5.10 billion, the company has a total of 55,912K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 3,692 M while annual income is 339,790 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 961,630 K while its latest quarter income was 79,140 K.