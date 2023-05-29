Investors finally get a glimpse of Western Copper and Gold Corporation (WRN) volume hitting the figure of 0.21 million.

Western Copper and Gold Corporation (AMEX: WRN) on May 26, 2023, started off the session at the price of $1.50, soaring 0.65% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.54 and dropped to $1.50 before settling in for the closing price of $1.53. Within the past 52 weeks, WRN’s price has moved between $1.16 and $1.98.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -28.20%. With a float of $127.94 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $152.63 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 14 workers is very important to gauge.

Western Copper and Gold Corporation (WRN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Other Industrial Metals & Mining industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Western Copper and Gold Corporation is 10.81%, while institutional ownership is 16.25%.

Western Copper and Gold Corporation (WRN) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a return on equity of -4.50. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -28.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Western Copper and Gold Corporation (AMEX: WRN) Trading Performance Indicators

Western Copper and Gold Corporation (WRN) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 6.80 was reported for the most recent quarter.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.03 and is forecasted to reach -0.01 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Western Copper and Gold Corporation (WRN)

The latest stats from [Western Copper and Gold Corporation, WRN] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.18 million was superior to 0.13 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 19.57%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.06.

During the past 100 days, Western Copper and Gold Corporation’s (WRN) raw stochastic average was set at 16.98%, which indicates a significant increase from 14.88% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 22.08% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 40.84% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.7454, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.5943. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.5533. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.5667. The third major resistance level sits at $1.5933. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.5133, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.4867. The third support level lies at $1.4733 if the price breaches the second support level.

Western Copper and Gold Corporation (AMEX: WRN) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 337.71 million based on 160,949K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 0 K and income totals -3,840 K. The company made 0 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -820 K in sales during its previous quarter.