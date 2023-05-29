Investors must take note of Allot Ltd.’s (ALLT) performance last week, which was 4.56%.

On May 26, 2023, Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ: ALLT) opened at $2.43, higher 10.00% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.75 and dropped to $2.43 before settling in for the closing price of $2.50. Price fluctuations for ALLT have ranged from $2.47 to $5.87 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Annual sales at Technology sector company grew by 8.40% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -107.60% at the time writing. With a float of $35.55 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $37.80 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 676 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +66.90, operating margin of -30.36, and the pretax margin is -24.55.

Allot Ltd. (ALLT) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Infrastructure industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Allot Ltd. is 16.30%, while institutional ownership is 74.70%.

Allot Ltd. (ALLT) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted -$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.18) by -$0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -26.10 while generating a return on equity of -28.10. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -107.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -3.90% during the next five years compared to -9.80% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ: ALLT) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Allot Ltd. (ALLT). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.76.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.86, a number that is poised to hit -0.16 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.13 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Allot Ltd. (ALLT)

Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ: ALLT) saw its 5-day average volume 52680.0, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 67625.0. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 41.14%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.14.

During the past 100 days, Allot Ltd.’s (ALLT) raw stochastic average was set at 21.40%, which indicates a significant decrease from 74.42% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 57.42% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 44.42% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.70, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.50. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $2.86 in the near term. At $2.96, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $3.18. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.54, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.32. The third support level lies at $2.22 if the price breaches the second support level.

Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ: ALLT) Key Stats

There are currently 37,425K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 93.61 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 122,740 K according to its annual income of -32,030 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 21,130 K and its income totaled -11,360 K.