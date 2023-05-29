Investors must take note of Apyx Medical Corporation’s (APYX) performance last week, which was 3.67%.

Apyx Medical Corporation (NASDAQ: APYX) on May 26, 2023, started off the session at the price of $6.05, soaring 7.99% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.57 and dropped to $6.05 before settling in for the closing price of $6.01. Within the past 52 weeks, APYX’s price has moved between $1.31 and $11.15.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Healthcare sector saw sales topped by 34.20%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -52.00%. With a float of $30.11 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $34.60 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 276 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +23.61, operating margin of -52.94, and the pretax margin is -51.47.

Apyx Medical Corporation (APYX) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Medical Devices industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Apyx Medical Corporation is 3.40%, while institutional ownership is 60.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 29, was worth 70,068. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 11,750 shares at a rate of $5.96, taking the stock ownership to the 40,000 shares.

Apyx Medical Corporation (APYX) Latest Financial update

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.1 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.13) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -52.09 while generating a return on equity of -50.79. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -52.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 15.00% during the next five years compared to -8.70% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Apyx Medical Corporation (NASDAQ: APYX) Trading Performance Indicators

Apyx Medical Corporation (APYX) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 2.30 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.70.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.60, a number that is poised to hit -0.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.49 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Apyx Medical Corporation (APYX)

The latest stats from [Apyx Medical Corporation, APYX] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.21 million was inferior to 0.25 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 75.51%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.47.

During the past 100 days, Apyx Medical Corporation’s (APYX) raw stochastic average was set at 97.89%, which indicates a significant increase from 97.28% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 120.07% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 88.85% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.73, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.74. Now, the first resistance to watch is $6.69. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $6.89. The third major resistance level sits at $7.21. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.17, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.85. The third support level lies at $5.65 if the price breaches the second support level.

Apyx Medical Corporation (NASDAQ: APYX) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 207.87 million based on 34,598K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 44,510 K and income totals -23,180 K. The company made 12,140 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -3,480 K in sales during its previous quarter.