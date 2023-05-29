Investors must take note of Ascendis Pharma A/S’s (ASND) performance last week, which was -0.71%.

May 26, 2023, Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ: ASND) trading session started at the price of $88.46, that was 1.46% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $90.60 and dropped to $87.9001 before settling in for the closing price of $88.46. A 52-week range for ASND has been $64.33 – $134.52.

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company grew by 101.80% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -48.50%. With a float of $57.29 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $57.33 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 797 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +47.77, operating margin of -1097.85, and the pretax margin is -1094.54.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Ascendis Pharma A/S stocks. The insider ownership of Ascendis Pharma A/S is 0.07%, while institutional ownership is 123.56%.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $0) by -$0.05. This company achieved a net margin of -1139.63 while generating a return on equity of -95.33. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -48.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ: ASND) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 60.73.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -10.90 and is forecasted to reach -0.01 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND)

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ: ASND) saw its 5-day average volume 0.23 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.62 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 21.80%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.78.

During the past 100 days, Ascendis Pharma A/S’s (ASND) raw stochastic average was set at 40.07%, which indicates a significant increase from 22.09% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 25.50% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 82.57% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $90.20, while its 200-day Moving Average is $106.41. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $90.93 in the near term. At $92.12, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $93.63. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $88.23, it is likely to go to the next support level at $86.72. The third support level lies at $85.53 if the price breaches the second support level.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ: ASND) Key Stats

There are 57,329K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 5.07 billion. As of now, sales total 53,920 K while income totals -614,450 K. Its latest quarter income was 36,050 K while its last quarter net income were -119,060 K.