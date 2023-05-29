Investors must take note of CI&T Inc’s (CINT) performance last week, which was 27.45%.

CI&T Inc (NYSE: CINT) kicked off on May 26, 2023, at the price of $4.35, up 4.60% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.72 and dropped to $4.25 before settling in for the closing price of $4.35. Over the past 52 weeks, CINT has traded in a range of $3.34-$16.15.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -1.90%. With a float of $19.79 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $133.84 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 6904 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

CI&T Inc (CINT) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $0.1 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.07) by $0.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -1.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

CI&T Inc (NYSE: CINT) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at CI&T Inc’s (CINT) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.27. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 47.32.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.22, a number that is poised to hit 0.38 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.12 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of CI&T Inc (CINT)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 71382.0, its volume of 0.4 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 58.06%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.43.

During the past 100 days, CI&T Inc’s (CINT) raw stochastic average was set at 23.01%, which indicates a significant decrease from 76.11% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 145.38% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 79.55% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.46, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.02. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $4.76 in the near term. At $4.98, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $5.23. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.29, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.04. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $3.82.

CI&T Inc (NYSE: CINT) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 582.08 million has total of 133,814K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 423,760 K in contrast with the sum of 24,390 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 117,420 K and last quarter income was 10,080 K.