Investors must take note of Cresud SACIF y A ADR’s (CRESY) performance last week, which was 5.27%.

Cresud SACIF y A ADR (NASDAQ: CRESY) kicked off on May 26, 2023, at the price of $6.47, up 1.38% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.67 and dropped to $6.47 before settling in for the closing price of $6.50. Over the past 52 weeks, CRESY has traded in a range of $3.98-$7.79.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Industrials sector saw sales topped by 7.10%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 497.70%. With a float of $59.18 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $60.52 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 2435 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +26.70, operating margin of +7.47, and the pretax margin is +67.99.

Cresud SACIF y A ADR (CRESY) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Conglomerates Industry. The insider ownership of Cresud SACIF y A ADR is 38.20%, while institutional ownership is 11.40%.

Cresud SACIF y A ADR (CRESY) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of +38.69 while generating a return on equity of 64.64. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 497.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 25.00% during the next five years compared to 38.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Cresud SACIF y A ADR (NASDAQ: CRESY) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Cresud SACIF y A ADR’s (CRESY) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.30.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.39

Technical Analysis of Cresud SACIF y A ADR (CRESY)

The latest stats from [Cresud SACIF y A ADR, CRESY] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.13 million was inferior to 0.13 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 81.98%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.28.

During the past 100 days, Cresud SACIF y A ADR’s (CRESY) raw stochastic average was set at 44.08%, which indicates a significant decrease from 87.80% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 30.61% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 46.14% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.30, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.20. Now, the first resistance to watch is $6.68. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $6.78. The third major resistance level sits at $6.88. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.48, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.38. The third support level lies at $6.28 if the price breaches the second support level.

Cresud SACIF y A ADR (NASDAQ: CRESY) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 820.49 million has total of 60,511K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 766,800 K in contrast with the sum of 296,700 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 147,850 K and last quarter income was 39,740 K.