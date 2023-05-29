Investors must take note of Flushing Financial Corporation’s (FFIC) performance last week, which was 11.15%.

Flushing Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: FFIC) kicked off on May 26, 2023, at the price of $11.80, up 1.27% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $12.045 and dropped to $11.615 before settling in for the closing price of $11.81. Over the past 52 weeks, FFIC has traded in a range of $9.28-$23.44.

A company in the Financial sector has jumped its sales by 6.20% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -3.70%. With a float of $28.23 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $30.27 million.

In an organization with 560 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Flushing Financial Corporation (FFIC) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Banks – Regional Industry. The insider ownership of Flushing Financial Corporation is 0.70%, while institutional ownership is 68.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 15, was worth 30,140. In this transaction Director of this company bought 2,000 shares at a rate of $15.07, taking the stock ownership to the 108,821 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 24, when Company’s Sr. Executive Vice President sold 7,136 for $19.49, making the entire transaction worth $139,081. This insider now owns 73,075 shares in total.

Flushing Financial Corporation (FFIC) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.32) by -$0.15. This company achieved a net margin of +23.98 while generating a return on equity of 11.34. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.24 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -3.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.60% during the next five years compared to 10.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Flushing Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: FFIC) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Flushing Financial Corporation’s (FFIC) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.03. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 108.84.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.08, a number that is poised to hit 0.25 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.29 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Flushing Financial Corporation (FFIC)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.23 million. That was better than the volume of 0.19 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 82.27%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.60.

During the past 100 days, Flushing Financial Corporation’s (FFIC) raw stochastic average was set at 23.97%, which indicates a significant decrease from 87.87% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 67.38% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 49.06% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $12.67, while its 200-day Moving Average is $18.20. However, in the short run, Flushing Financial Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $12.13. Second resistance stands at $12.30. The third major resistance level sits at $12.56. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $11.70, it is likely to go to the next support level at $11.44. The third support level lies at $11.27 if the price breaches the second support level.

Flushing Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: FFIC) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 348.28 million has total of 29,489K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 326,640 K in contrast with the sum of 76,950 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 99,020 K and last quarter income was 5,160 K.