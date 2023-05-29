Investors must take note of Gogoro Inc.’s (GGR) performance last week, which was -1.94%.

Gogoro Inc. (NASDAQ: GGR) kicked off on May 26, 2023, at the price of $2.97, up 2.71% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.04 and dropped to $2.95 before settling in for the closing price of $2.95. Over the past 52 weeks, GGR has traded in a range of $2.83-$7.90.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -61.50%. With a float of $137.10 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $231.96 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 2048 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +12.57, operating margin of -31.22, and the pretax margin is -25.84.

Gogoro Inc. (GGR) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Auto Parts Industry. The insider ownership of Gogoro Inc. is 32.44%, while institutional ownership is 11.70%.

Gogoro Inc. (GGR) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -25.84 while generating a return on equity of -46.80. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -61.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Gogoro Inc. (NASDAQ: GGR) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Gogoro Inc.’s (GGR) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.88.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.45

Technical Analysis of Gogoro Inc. (GGR)

The latest stats from [Gogoro Inc., GGR] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.19 million was inferior to 0.2 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 13.01%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.13.

During the past 100 days, Gogoro Inc.’s (GGR) raw stochastic average was set at 3.96%, which indicates a significant decrease from 19.54% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 45.93% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 61.53% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.44, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.88. Now, the first resistance to watch is $3.06. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $3.10. The third major resistance level sits at $3.15. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.97, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.92. The third support level lies at $2.88 if the price breaches the second support level.

Gogoro Inc. (NASDAQ: GGR) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 720.41 million has total of 144,067K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 382,830 K in contrast with the sum of -98,910 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 79,320 K and last quarter income was -40,620 K.