Investors must take note of Pulmonx Corporation’s (LUNG) performance last week, which was -6.49%.

Pulmonx Corporation (NASDAQ: LUNG) on May 26, 2023, started off the session at the price of $11.53, plunging -0.17% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $11.63 and dropped to $11.25 before settling in for the closing price of $11.54. Within the past 52 weeks, LUNG’s price has moved between $4.07 and $24.49.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -17.90%. With a float of $36.03 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $37.57 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 269 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +74.29, operating margin of -109.27, and the pretax margin is -109.15.

Pulmonx Corporation (LUNG) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Medical Devices industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Pulmonx Corporation is 4.20%, while institutional ownership is 100.03%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 01, was worth 31,932. In this transaction President and CEO of this company sold 2,895 shares at a rate of $11.03, taking the stock ownership to the 1,032,580 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 01, when Company’s General Counsel sold 1,264 for $11.03, making the entire transaction worth $13,942. This insider now owns 42,896 shares in total.

Pulmonx Corporation (LUNG) Latest Financial update

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.44) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -109.80 while generating a return on equity of -33.94. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.44 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -17.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Pulmonx Corporation (NASDAQ: LUNG) Trading Performance Indicators

Pulmonx Corporation (LUNG) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 9.70 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.59.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.58, a number that is poised to hit -0.44 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.59 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Pulmonx Corporation (LUNG)

Pulmonx Corporation (NASDAQ: LUNG) saw its 5-day average volume 0.16 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.44 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 17.94%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.60.

During the past 100 days, Pulmonx Corporation’s (LUNG) raw stochastic average was set at 69.96%, which indicates a significant increase from 13.71% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 37.23% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 57.83% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.83, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.83. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $11.68 in the near term. At $11.85, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $12.06. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $11.30, it is likely to go to the next support level at $11.09. The third support level lies at $10.92 if the price breaches the second support level.

Pulmonx Corporation (NASDAQ: LUNG) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 435.57 million based on 37,748K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 53,660 K and income totals -58,920 K. The company made 14,540 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -15,860 K in sales during its previous quarter.