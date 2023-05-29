Investors must take note of Regis Corporation’s (RGS) performance last week, which was -0.99%.

A new trading day began on May 26, 2023, with Regis Corporation (NYSE: RGS) stock priced at $1.015, down -0.99% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.0299 and dropped to $0.98 before settling in for the closing price of $1.01. RGS’s price has ranged from $0.50 to $1.85 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Annual sales at Consumer Cyclical sector company slipped by -26.60% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 62.90%. With a float of $40.85 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $46.30 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 486 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +16.98, operating margin of -6.17, and the pretax margin is -16.10.

Regis Corporation (RGS) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Personal Services Industry. The insider ownership of Regis Corporation is 0.90%, while institutional ownership is 38.50%.

Regis Corporation (RGS) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of -$0.04 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -16.83. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 62.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.00% during the next five years compared to 121.81% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Regis Corporation (NYSE: RGS) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Regis Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.19.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.33, a number that is poised to hit -0.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.12 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Regis Corporation (RGS)

Regis Corporation (NYSE: RGS) saw its 5-day average volume 0.11 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.3 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 18.52%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.06.

During the past 100 days, Regis Corporation’s (RGS) raw stochastic average was set at 20.56%, which indicates a significant increase from 18.18% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 21.05% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 86.96% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.0704, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.2335. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.0266 in the near term. At $1.0532, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.0765. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.9767, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.9534. The third support level lies at $0.9268 if the price breaches the second support level.

Regis Corporation (NYSE: RGS) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 46.00 million, the company has a total of 45,565K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 275,970 K while annual income is -85,860 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 55,770 K while its latest quarter income was -1,640 K.