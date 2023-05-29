Investors must take note of Soligenix Inc.’s (SNGX) performance last week, which was -6.78%.

On May 26, 2023, Soligenix Inc. (NASDAQ: SNGX) opened at $0.7075, higher 2.18% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.74 and dropped to $0.6811 before settling in for the closing price of $0.71. Price fluctuations for SNGX have ranged from $0.65 to $15.00 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Healthcare sector has dropped its sales by -29.50% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -2.40% at the time writing. With a float of $8.11 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $8.12 million.

In an organization with 13 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -127.05, operating margin of -5868.83, and the pretax margin is -5928.16.

Soligenix Inc. (SNGX) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Soligenix Inc. is 0.36%, while institutional ownership is 7.30%.

Soligenix Inc. (SNGX) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted -$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$1.25) by $0.89. This company achieved a net margin of -5519.34 while generating a return on equity of -334.43. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.45 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -2.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 1.00% during the next five years compared to 22.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Soligenix Inc. (NASDAQ: SNGX) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Soligenix Inc. (SNGX). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.80.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.65, a number that is poised to hit -1.30 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -3.06 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Soligenix Inc. (SNGX)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.25 million. That was inferior than the volume of 0.56 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 35.15%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.21.

During the past 100 days, Soligenix Inc.’s (SNGX) raw stochastic average was set at 1.01%, which indicates a significant decrease from 18.73% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 78.04% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 172.00% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.4643, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.4928. However, in the short run, Soligenix Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.7496. Second resistance stands at $0.7743. The third major resistance level sits at $0.8085. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.6907, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.6565. The third support level lies at $0.6318 if the price breaches the second support level.

Soligenix Inc. (NASDAQ: SNGX) Key Stats

There are currently 2,976K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 5.80 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 950 K according to its annual income of -13,800 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 260 K and its income totaled -1,050 K.