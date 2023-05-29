Search
Shaun Noe
Investors must take note of VTEX’s (VTEX) performance last week, which was 0.76%.

May 26, 2023, VTEX (NYSE: VTEX) trading session started at the price of $4.16, that was -4.34% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.16 and dropped to $3.97 before settling in for the closing price of $4.15. A 52-week range for VTEX has been $2.66 – $5.48.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 17.50%. With a float of $62.98 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $188.24 million.

The firm has a total of 1349 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

VTEX (VTEX) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward VTEX stocks. The insider ownership of VTEX is 25.56%, while institutional ownership is 66.70%.

VTEX (VTEX) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.03) by -$0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 17.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

VTEX (NYSE: VTEX) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what VTEX (VTEX) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 4.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.75.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.22, a number that is poised to hit -0.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.03 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of VTEX (VTEX)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [VTEX, VTEX], we can find that recorded value of 0.43 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.4 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 48.85%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.22.

During the past 100 days, VTEX’s (VTEX) raw stochastic average was set at 42.20%, which indicates a significant decrease from 51.35% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 51.72% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 54.89% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.72, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.91. Now, the first resistance to watch is $4.10. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $4.22. The third major resistance level sits at $4.29. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.91, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.84. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $3.72.

VTEX (NYSE: VTEX) Key Stats

There are 188,993K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 784.31 million. As of now, sales total 157,620 K while income totals -52,420 K. Its latest quarter income was 42,280 K while its last quarter net income were -7,930 K.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (FDP) average volume reaches $195.58K: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

Shaun Noe -
Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE: FDP) kicked off on May 26, 2023, at the price of $26.50, down -0.38% from the previous trading...
Read more

Investors must take note of Plexus Corp.’s (PLXS) performance last week, which was 7.21%.

Steve Mayer -
Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ: PLXS) on May 26, 2023, started off the session at the price of $89.97, soaring 3.37% from the previous trading day....
Read more

Now that Instil Bio Inc.’s volume has hit 0.2 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

Sana Meer -
On May 26, 2023, Instil Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: TIL) opened at $0.6201, lower -1.20% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved...
Read more

