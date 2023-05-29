Jiayin Group Inc. (JFIN) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of 0.92%

On May 26, 2023, Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ: JFIN) opened at $5.04, higher 14.14% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.59 and dropped to $4.91 before settling in for the closing price of $4.81. Price fluctuations for JFIN have ranged from $1.66 to $6.16 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Communication Services sector company grew by 7.80% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 150.90% at the time writing. With a float of $26.03 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $53.44 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 796 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +82.49, operating margin of +36.13, and the pretax margin is +40.58.

Jiayin Group Inc. (JFIN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Internet Content & Information industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Jiayin Group Inc. is 1.52%, while institutional ownership is 1.00%.

Jiayin Group Inc. (JFIN) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of +36.06 while generating a return on equity of 191.26. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 13.77 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 150.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ: JFIN) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Jiayin Group Inc. (JFIN). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.56.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.10

Technical Analysis of Jiayin Group Inc. (JFIN)

Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ: JFIN) saw its 5-day average volume 0.12 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.12 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 24.00%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.46.

During the past 100 days, Jiayin Group Inc.’s (JFIN) raw stochastic average was set at 82.13%, which indicates a significant increase from 54.11% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 102.31% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 80.46% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.32, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.02. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $5.75 in the near term. At $6.01, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $6.43. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.07, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.65. The third support level lies at $4.39 if the price breaches the second support level.

Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ: JFIN) Key Stats

There are currently 53,432K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 256.99 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 474,310 K according to its annual income of 171,030 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 146,790 K and its income totaled 75,420 K.