Kaltura Inc. (KLTR)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

A new trading day began on May 26, 2023, with Kaltura Inc. (NASDAQ: KLTR) stock priced at $1.75, down -2.84% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.7801 and dropped to $1.65 before settling in for the closing price of $1.76. KLTR’s price has ranged from $1.53 to $2.80 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 44.80%. With a float of $75.46 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $135.09 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 681 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +63.49, operating margin of -31.53, and the pretax margin is -35.91.

Kaltura Inc. (KLTR) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Software – Infrastructure Industry. The insider ownership of Kaltura Inc. is 4.40%, while institutional ownership is 33.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 30, was worth 6,050. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 3,245 shares at a rate of $1.86, taking the stock ownership to the 1,023,320 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 29, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 3,739 for $1.82, making the entire transaction worth $6,793. This insider now owns 1,026,565 shares in total.

Kaltura Inc. (KLTR) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of -40.57 while generating a return on equity of -106.51. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 142.45 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 44.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Kaltura Inc. (NASDAQ: KLTR) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Kaltura Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.41.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.49, a number that is poised to hit -0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.04 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Kaltura Inc. (KLTR)

Kaltura Inc. (NASDAQ: KLTR) saw its 5-day average volume 0.15 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.13 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 26.13%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.10.

During the past 100 days, Kaltura Inc.’s (KLTR) raw stochastic average was set at 25.71%, which indicates a significant increase from 17.65% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 40.45% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 55.24% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.8374, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.9520. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.7767 in the near term. At $1.8435, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.9068. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.6466, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.5833. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.5165.

Kaltura Inc. (NASDAQ: KLTR) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 240.10 million, the company has a total of 136,411K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 168,810 K while annual income is -68,500 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 43,270 K while its latest quarter income was -12,800 K.