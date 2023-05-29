Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

KB Financial Group Inc. (KB) is -0.23% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Analyst Insights

A new trading day began on May 26, 2023, with KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: KB) stock priced at $36.24, up 0.91% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $36.68 and dropped to $36.22 before settling in for the closing price of $36.34. KB’s price has ranged from $30.14 to $49.17 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Financial sector company grew by 11.80% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -1.70%. With a float of $384.25 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $388.12 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 24663 employees.

KB Financial Group Inc. (KB) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Banks – Regional Industry. The insider ownership of KB Financial Group Inc. is 12.60%, while institutional ownership is 6.40%.

KB Financial Group Inc. (KB) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.78 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +9.71 while generating a return on equity of 9.64. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.52 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -1.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.40% during the next five years compared to 5.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: KB) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are KB Financial Group Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.84.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 8.11, a number that is poised to hit 2.80 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 9.58 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of KB Financial Group Inc. (KB)

KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: KB) saw its 5-day average volume 0.21 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.23 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 28.29%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.59.

During the past 100 days, KB Financial Group Inc.’s (KB) raw stochastic average was set at 10.90%, which indicates a significant decrease from 30.51% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 16.73% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 29.76% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $36.75, while its 200-day Moving Average is $37.82. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $36.83 in the near term. At $36.98, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $37.29. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $36.37, it is likely to go to the next support level at $36.06. The third support level lies at $35.91 if the price breaches the second support level.

KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: KB) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 14.78 billion, the company has a total of 403,511K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 18,004 M while annual income is 3,487 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 6,940 M while its latest quarter income was 1,198 M.

