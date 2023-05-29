Keros Therapeutics Inc. (KROS) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 0.16 million

A new trading day began on May 26, 2023, with Keros Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: KROS) stock priced at $50.00, down -2.19% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $51.02 and dropped to $48.98 before settling in for the closing price of $50.25. KROS’s price has ranged from $24.38 to $59.96 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -64.70%. With a float of $24.81 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $28.37 million.

The firm has a total of 107 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Keros Therapeutics Inc. (KROS) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Keros Therapeutics Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 85.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 15, was worth 1,381,020. In this transaction Chief Scientific Officer of this company sold 46,034 shares at a rate of $30.00, taking the stock ownership to the 95,100 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 13, when Company’s Chief Scientific Officer sold 1,916 for $30.00, making the entire transaction worth $57,480. This insider now owns 95,100 shares in total.

Keros Therapeutics Inc. (KROS) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of -$1.26 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a return on equity of -40.21. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.38 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -64.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Keros Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: KROS) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Keros Therapeutics Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 23.40.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -4.40, a number that is poised to hit -1.35 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -5.43 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Keros Therapeutics Inc. (KROS)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Keros Therapeutics Inc., KROS], we can find that recorded value of 0.23 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.2 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 85.74%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.16.

During the past 100 days, Keros Therapeutics Inc.’s (KROS) raw stochastic average was set at 52.69%, which indicates a significant decrease from 77.15% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 31.54% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 51.35% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $43.85, while its 200-day Moving Average is $45.72. Now, the first resistance to watch is $50.45. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $51.76. The third major resistance level sits at $52.49. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $48.41, it is likely to go to the next support level at $47.68. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $46.37.

Keros Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: KROS) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.49 billion, the company has a total of 29,584K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 0 K while annual income is -104,680 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 0 K while its latest quarter income was -35,800 K.