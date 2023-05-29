Kirby Corporation (KEX) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 750,440 K

Kirby Corporation (NYSE: KEX) kicked off on May 26, 2023, at the price of $72.91, up 0.67% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $73.54 and dropped to $72.725 before settling in for the closing price of $72.80. Over the past 52 weeks, KEX has traded in a range of $55.03-$76.34.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Annual sales at Industrials sector company grew by 4.70% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 149.30%. With a float of $59.26 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $59.98 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 5200 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +18.76, operating margin of +6.63, and the pretax margin is +5.92.

Kirby Corporation (KEX) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Marine Shipping Industry. The insider ownership of Kirby Corporation is 1.07%, while institutional ownership is 97.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 03, was worth 139,300. In this transaction President & CEO of this company sold 2,000 shares at a rate of $69.65, taking the stock ownership to the 82,006 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 07, when Company’s Vice President and Controller sold 1,200 for $74.51, making the entire transaction worth $89,412. This insider now owns 10,944 shares in total.

Kirby Corporation (KEX) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.64) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +4.39 while generating a return on equity of 4.12. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 149.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 3.20% during the next five years compared to 22.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Kirby Corporation (NYSE: KEX) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Kirby Corporation’s (KEX) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.49. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 64.52.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.41, a number that is poised to hit 0.85 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.85 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Kirby Corporation (KEX)

Kirby Corporation (NYSE: KEX) saw its 5-day average volume 0.3 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.35 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 67.54%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.60.

During the past 100 days, Kirby Corporation’s (KEX) raw stochastic average was set at 81.17%, which indicates a significant increase from 80.18% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 17.55% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 30.80% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $69.83, while its 200-day Moving Average is $68.04. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $73.65 in the near term. At $74.00, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $74.46. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $72.83, it is likely to go to the next support level at $72.37. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $72.01.

Kirby Corporation (NYSE: KEX) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 4.37 billion has total of 60,000K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 2,785 M in contrast with the sum of 122,290 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 750,440 K and last quarter income was 40,700 K.