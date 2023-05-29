Search
Shaun Noe
KNDI (Kandi Technologies Group Inc.) climbed 0.88 at the last close: Is This Today's Most Popular Stock?

Kandi Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ: KNDI) on May 26, 2023, started off the session at the price of $3.42, soaring 0.88% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.45 and dropped to $3.40 before settling in for the closing price of $3.39. Within the past 52 weeks, KNDI’s price has moved between $2.00 and $3.55.

Consumer Cyclical Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 2.80% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -153.40%. With a float of $72.44 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $74.19 million.

The firm has a total of 971 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +16.57, operating margin of -20.66, and the pretax margin is -11.32.

Kandi Technologies Group Inc. (KNDI) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Auto Parts industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Kandi Technologies Group Inc. is 19.73%, while institutional ownership is 7.20%.

Kandi Technologies Group Inc. (KNDI) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -10.29 while generating a return on equity of -2.89. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.42 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -153.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Kandi Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ: KNDI) Trading Performance Indicators

Kandi Technologies Group Inc. (KNDI) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 3.80 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.17. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 8.61.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.14

Technical Analysis of Kandi Technologies Group Inc. (KNDI)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Kandi Technologies Group Inc., KNDI], we can find that recorded value of 0.16 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.19 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 70.93%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.15.

During the past 100 days, Kandi Technologies Group Inc.’s (KNDI) raw stochastic average was set at 90.23%, which indicates a significant increase from 76.36% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 78.70% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 49.40% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.93, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.60. Now, the first resistance to watch is $3.45. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $3.47. The third major resistance level sits at $3.50. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.40, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.37. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $3.35.

Kandi Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ: KNDI) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 251.51 million based on 77,679K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 117,810 K and income totals -12,120 K. The company made 22,860 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -30 K in sales during its previous quarter.

