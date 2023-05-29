Korea Electric Power Corporation (KEP)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

On May 26, 2023, Korea Electric Power Corporation (NYSE: KEP) opened at $6.96, higher 0.87% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.995 and dropped to $6.95 before settling in for the closing price of $6.93. Price fluctuations for KEP have ranged from $5.76 to $9.50 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Utilities sector has jumped its sales by 3.60% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -361.20% at the time writing. With a float of $1.05 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.28 billion.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is -41.34, operating margin of -45.82, and the pretax margin is -49.37.

Korea Electric Power Corporation (KEP) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Utilities – Regulated Electric industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Korea Electric Power Corporation is 51.10%, while institutional ownership is 1.50%.

Korea Electric Power Corporation (KEP) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of -34.34 while generating a return on equity of -46.91. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -361.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 25.00% during the next five years compared to 93.02% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Korea Electric Power Corporation (NYSE: KEP) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Korea Electric Power Corporation (KEP). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.16.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -13.73

Technical Analysis of Korea Electric Power Corporation (KEP)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.18 million. That was inferior than the volume of 0.22 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 45.67%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.13.

During the past 100 days, Korea Electric Power Corporation’s (KEP) raw stochastic average was set at 31.90%, which indicates a significant decrease from 32.84% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 26.13% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 27.14% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.05, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.24. However, in the short run, Korea Electric Power Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $7.01. Second resistance stands at $7.02. The third major resistance level sits at $7.05. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.96, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.93. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $6.92.

Korea Electric Power Corporation (NYSE: KEP) Key Stats

There are currently 1,283,928K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 8.96 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 49,382 M according to its annual income of -17,127 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 9,947 M and its income totaled -4,361 M.