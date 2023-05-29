KULR Technology Group Inc. (KULR) 20 Days SMA touches 7.29%: The odds favor the bear

KULR Technology Group Inc. (AMEX: KULR) kicked off on May 26, 2023, at the price of $0.73, up 4.03% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.75 and dropped to $0.72 before settling in for the closing price of $0.72. Over the past 52 weeks, KULR has traded in a range of $0.55-$2.22.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Technology Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 76.10% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -23.70%. With a float of $74.11 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $112.88 million.

The firm has a total of 62 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +53.68, operating margin of -457.76, and the pretax margin is -486.56.

KULR Technology Group Inc. (KULR) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Electronic Components Industry. The insider ownership of KULR Technology Group Inc. is 0.90%, while institutional ownership is 4.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 02, was worth 25,757. In this transaction Chief Technical Officer of this company sold 18,398 shares at a rate of $1.40, taking the stock ownership to the 770,360 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 01, when Company’s Chief Technical Officer sold 39,384 for $1.41, making the entire transaction worth $55,531. This insider now owns 788,758 shares in total.

KULR Technology Group Inc. (KULR) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported -$0.06 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.04) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -486.56 while generating a return on equity of -144.73. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -23.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

KULR Technology Group Inc. (AMEX: KULR) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at KULR Technology Group Inc.’s (KULR) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 15.21.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.20, a number that is poised to hit -0.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.14 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of KULR Technology Group Inc. (KULR)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [KULR Technology Group Inc., KULR], we can find that recorded value of 0.9 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.45 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 46.83%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.09.

During the past 100 days, KULR Technology Group Inc.’s (KULR) raw stochastic average was set at 17.52%, which indicates a significant decrease from 50.23% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 185.55% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 101.38% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.7584, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.2527. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.7587. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.7683. The third major resistance level sits at $0.7877. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.7297, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.7103. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.7007.

KULR Technology Group Inc. (AMEX: KULR) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 85.20 million has total of 116,230K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 3,990 K in contrast with the sum of -19,440 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,760 K and last quarter income was -6,600 K.