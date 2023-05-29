Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

Last month’s performance of -0.98% for Dare Bioscience Inc. (DARE) is certainly impressive

Analyst Insights

On May 26, 2023, Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ: DARE) opened at $0.98, lower -0.29% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.9999 and dropped to $0.98 before settling in for the closing price of $0.98. Price fluctuations for DARE have ranged from $0.82 to $1.47 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 42.20% at the time writing. With a float of $83.16 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $85.52 million.

In an organization with 25 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Dare Bioscience Inc. (DARE) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Dare Bioscience Inc. is 1.93%, while institutional ownership is 9.30%.

Dare Bioscience Inc. (DARE) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted -$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.1) by $0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 42.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ: DARE) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Dare Bioscience Inc. (DARE). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.48.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.37, a number that is poised to hit -0.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.34 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Dare Bioscience Inc. (DARE)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.25 million. That was inferior than the volume of 0.26 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 7.25%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.03.

During the past 100 days, Dare Bioscience Inc.’s (DARE) raw stochastic average was set at 20.71%, which indicates a significant increase from 0.37% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 24.02% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 49.46% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.0047, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.0318. However, in the short run, Dare Bioscience Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.9935. Second resistance stands at $1.0066. The third major resistance level sits at $1.0134. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.9736, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.9668. The third support level lies at $0.9537 if the price breaches the second support level.

Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ: DARE) Key Stats

There are currently 86,285K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 84.83 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 10,000 K according to its annual income of -30,950 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 0 K and its income totaled -8,040 K.

Newsletter

 

Subscribe

 

