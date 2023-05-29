Last month’s performance of -14.38% for Helios Technologies Inc. (HLIO) is certainly impressive

May 26, 2023, Helios Technologies Inc. (NYSE: HLIO) trading session started at the price of $50.49, that was 2.10% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $51.69 and dropped to $50.045 before settling in for the closing price of $50.38. A 52-week range for HLIO has been $48.27 – $73.64.

A company in the Industrials sector has jumped its sales by 20.90% annually for the last half of the decade. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -6.30%. With a float of $32.01 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $32.60 million.

In an organization with 2400 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +30.54, operating margin of +15.51, and the pretax margin is +13.76.

Helios Technologies Inc. (HLIO) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Helios Technologies Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Helios Technologies Inc. is 1.59%, while institutional ownership is 92.90%.

Helios Technologies Inc. (HLIO) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $0.77) by -$0.05. This company achieved a net margin of +11.11 while generating a return on equity of 13.09. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -6.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 4.00% during the next five years compared to 20.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Helios Technologies Inc. (NYSE: HLIO) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Helios Technologies Inc. (HLIO) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.92. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 28.85.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.51, a number that is poised to hit 0.84 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.24 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Helios Technologies Inc. (HLIO)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.12 million. That was better than the volume of 0.12 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 23.02%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.88.

During the past 100 days, Helios Technologies Inc.’s (HLIO) raw stochastic average was set at 9.91%, which indicates a significant decrease from 22.01% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 42.10% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 33.22% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $59.63, while its 200-day Moving Average is $58.77. However, in the short run, Helios Technologies Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $52.07. Second resistance stands at $52.70. The third major resistance level sits at $53.72. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $50.43, it is likely to go to the next support level at $49.41. The third support level lies at $48.78 if the price breaches the second support level.

Helios Technologies Inc. (NYSE: HLIO) Key Stats

There are 32,645K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.64 billion. As of now, sales total 885,400 K while income totals 98,400 K. Its latest quarter income was 213,200 K while its last quarter net income were 13,900 K.