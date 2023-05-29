Last month’s performance of -18.01% for SOBR Safe Inc. (SOBR) is certainly impressive

May 26, 2023, SOBR Safe Inc. (NASDAQ: SOBR) trading session started at the price of $1.61, that was 4.94% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.94 and dropped to $1.61 before settling in for the closing price of $1.62. A 52-week range for SOBR has been $0.65 – $4.27.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -108.50%. With a float of $10.94 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $17.09 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 15 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -1045.97, operating margin of -29481.46, and the pretax margin is -34978.00.

SOBR Safe Inc. (SOBR) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward SOBR Safe Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of SOBR Safe Inc. is 2.30%, while institutional ownership is 12.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 29, was worth 11,000. In this transaction Director of this company bought 10,000 shares at a rate of $1.10, taking the stock ownership to the 334,503 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 26, when Company’s Director bought 767 for $1.12, making the entire transaction worth $859. This insider now owns 324,503 shares in total.

SOBR Safe Inc. (SOBR) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -34977.95 while generating a return on equity of -283.56. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.18 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -108.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

SOBR Safe Inc. (NASDAQ: SOBR) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what SOBR Safe Inc. (SOBR) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 4.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 364.81.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.46, a number that is poised to hit -0.20 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.62 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of SOBR Safe Inc. (SOBR)

The latest stats from [SOBR Safe Inc., SOBR] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.2 million was inferior to 0.87 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 13.08%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.19.

During the past 100 days, SOBR Safe Inc.’s (SOBR) raw stochastic average was set at 36.74%, which indicates a significant increase from 22.41% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 67.64% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 131.37% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.9846, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.7716. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.8900. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $2.0800. The third major resistance level sits at $2.2200. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.5600, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.4200. The third support level lies at $1.2300 if the price breaches the second support level.

SOBR Safe Inc. (NASDAQ: SOBR) Key Stats

There are 18,232K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 29.80 million. As of now, sales total 40 K while income totals -12,350 K. Its latest quarter income was 50 K while its last quarter net income were -2,600 K.