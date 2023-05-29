Last month’s performance of -19.98% for UroGen Pharma Ltd. (URGN) is certainly impressive

May 26, 2023, UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: URGN) trading session started at the price of $10.76, that was -6.82% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $10.8226 and dropped to $9.83 before settling in for the closing price of $10.70. A 52-week range for URGN has been $4.94 – $16.11.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company grew by 51.10% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 2.90%. With a float of $20.90 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $23.28 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 194 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +88.11, operating margin of -122.82, and the pretax margin is -167.86.

UroGen Pharma Ltd. (URGN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward UroGen Pharma Ltd. stocks. The insider ownership of UroGen Pharma Ltd. is 1.90%, while institutional ownership is 71.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 31, was worth 19,228. In this transaction Chief Medical Officer of this company sold 1,900 shares at a rate of $10.12, taking the stock ownership to the 146,879 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 31, when Company’s General Counsel sold 1,636 for $10.12, making the entire transaction worth $16,556. This insider now owns 12,600 shares in total.

UroGen Pharma Ltd. (URGN) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$1.3 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$1.33) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -170.58. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 2.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: URGN) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what UroGen Pharma Ltd. (URGN) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.69.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -4.86, a number that is poised to hit -1.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -3.23 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of UroGen Pharma Ltd. (URGN)

UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: URGN) saw its 5-day average volume 0.12 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.15 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 21.24%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.97.

During the past 100 days, UroGen Pharma Ltd.’s (URGN) raw stochastic average was set at 27.85%, which indicates a significant increase from 6.43% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 51.39% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 85.23% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.48, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.46. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $10.59 in the near term. At $11.20, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $11.58. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.59, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.21. The third support level lies at $8.60 if the price breaches the second support level.

UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: URGN) Key Stats

There are 22,741K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 251.04 million. As of now, sales total 64,360 K while income totals -109,780 K. Its latest quarter income was 17,190 K while its last quarter net income were -30,210 K.