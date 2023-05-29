Search
Steve Mayer
Steve Mayer

Last month’s performance of -2.20% for Leonardo DRS Inc. (DRS) is certainly impressive

Trending

Leonardo DRS Inc. (NASDAQ: DRS) on May 26, 2023, started off the session at the price of $14.40, soaring 2.73% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $14.75 and dropped to $14.36 before settling in for the closing price of $14.27. Within the past 52 weeks, DRS’s price has moved between $7.51 and $15.90.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023

According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.

Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored

Annual sales at Industrials sector company grew by 152.60% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 276.20%. With a float of $50.39 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $260.00 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 6400 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +20.98, operating margin of +9.39, and the pretax margin is +19.49.

Leonardo DRS Inc. (DRS) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Aerospace & Defense industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Leonardo DRS Inc. is 80.79%, while institutional ownership is 15.90%.

Leonardo DRS Inc. (DRS) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of +15.04 while generating a return on equity of 21.77. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 125.41 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 276.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Leonardo DRS Inc. (NASDAQ: DRS) Trading Performance Indicators

Leonardo DRS Inc. (DRS) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.30 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.82.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.77, a number that is poised to hit 0.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.83 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Leonardo DRS Inc. (DRS)

Leonardo DRS Inc. (NASDAQ: DRS) saw its 5-day average volume 0.34 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.67 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 14.56%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.46.

During the past 100 days, Leonardo DRS Inc.’s (DRS) raw stochastic average was set at 75.69%, which indicates a significant increase from 30.34% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 36.63% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 33.49% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $14.82 in the near term. At $14.98, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $15.21. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $14.43, it is likely to go to the next support level at $14.20. The third support level lies at $14.04 if the price breaches the second support level.

Leonardo DRS Inc. (NASDAQ: DRS) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 7.47 billion based on 261,000K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 2,693 M and income totals 405,000 K. The company made 569,000 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 12,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. (CORR) with a beta value of 1.26 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

Shaun Noe -
CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. (NYSE: CORR) kicked off on May 26, 2023, at the price of $1.06, down -10.53% from the previous trading day....
Read more

Now that Adicet Bio Inc.’s volume has hit 0.23 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

Sana Meer -
Adicet Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: ACET) on May 26, 2023, started off the session at the price of $5.51, soaring 1.63% from the previous trading...
Read more

A look at BRP Group Inc.’s (BRP) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

Steve Mayer -
May 26, 2023, BRP Group Inc. (NASDAQ: BRP) trading session started at the price of $20.72, that was 2.27% jump from the session before....
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.