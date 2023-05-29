Last month’s performance of -2.20% for Leonardo DRS Inc. (DRS) is certainly impressive

Leonardo DRS Inc. (NASDAQ: DRS) on May 26, 2023, started off the session at the price of $14.40, soaring 2.73% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $14.75 and dropped to $14.36 before settling in for the closing price of $14.27. Within the past 52 weeks, DRS’s price has moved between $7.51 and $15.90.

Annual sales at Industrials sector company grew by 152.60% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 276.20%. With a float of $50.39 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $260.00 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 6400 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +20.98, operating margin of +9.39, and the pretax margin is +19.49.

Leonardo DRS Inc. (DRS) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Aerospace & Defense industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Leonardo DRS Inc. is 80.79%, while institutional ownership is 15.90%.

Leonardo DRS Inc. (DRS) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of +15.04 while generating a return on equity of 21.77. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 125.41 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 276.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Leonardo DRS Inc. (NASDAQ: DRS) Trading Performance Indicators

Leonardo DRS Inc. (DRS) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.30 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.82.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.77, a number that is poised to hit 0.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.83 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Leonardo DRS Inc. (DRS)

Leonardo DRS Inc. (NASDAQ: DRS) saw its 5-day average volume 0.34 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.67 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 14.56%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.46.

During the past 100 days, Leonardo DRS Inc.’s (DRS) raw stochastic average was set at 75.69%, which indicates a significant increase from 30.34% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 36.63% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 33.49% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $14.82 in the near term. At $14.98, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $15.21. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $14.43, it is likely to go to the next support level at $14.20. The third support level lies at $14.04 if the price breaches the second support level.

Leonardo DRS Inc. (NASDAQ: DRS) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 7.47 billion based on 261,000K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 2,693 M and income totals 405,000 K. The company made 569,000 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 12,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.